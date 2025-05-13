EastEnders star Heather Peace announces breast cancer diagnosis

Heather Peace has announced that she has been privately battling cancer.

The EastEnders actress confirmed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in October of last year.

Heather, who is best known for her role as Eve Panesar-Unwin in the hit BBC soap, took to Instagram last night to open up about her cancer journey.

The 49-year-old uploaded a video of herself, being fitted for a wig for the first time on the set of EastEnders.

“This video is an important part of my recent journey, which I wanted to share with you. It’s been about the #TeamEffort here @bbceastenders. I needed a wig fitting. I’ve been on quite a road for many months now. I was diagnosed with breast cancer at the beginning of October,” Heather began in her lengthy caption.

“Since then I’ve undergone surgery and recovery over the Christmas period and today my chemotherapy journey ended. I woke up this morning and it was like the end of the London Marathon; I’d turned onto The Mall and could see the giant clock & the finish line. To conclude – I’ve just picked up my medal. But I’m forever changed,” she admitted.

"During this time I’ve narrowed my world. I’ve had the most precious time with my wife Ellie and our 3 girls; Annie, Jessie & Lola. Just trying to appreciate every moment of them. I’ve stayed still. I’ve found joy in the simplest of things. Interactions with others have felt honest and real because I’ve had no capacity for small talk,” Heather continued.

Reflecting on the end of her treatment, the soap star added: “Life feels very different now and it’s wonderful. I will continue to cherish and be grateful for all I am blessed with. I feel very lucky.”

Many of Heather’s EastEnders castmates have since been expressing their well-wishes to her.

“My superhero !! Love you always mate,” replied Lacey Turner.

“Love you so much, you beautiful, strong, mental, brave lady… You’re frigging Ace!!!” commented Emma Barton.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again…. WARRIOR WOMAN!!!! Love the bones of you,” added Kellie Bright.