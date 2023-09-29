EastEnders showrunner hints return of beloved fan favourites

EastEnders fans are gearing up for the return of some more familiar faces!

In recent weeks, viewers of the hit BBC soap have been treated to a revolving door of old character returns.

Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa), Peter Beale (Thomas Law) and Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) have all made re-appearances in recent months. Audiences were even treated to a brief return of the beloved Fatboy (Ricky Norwood), who was featured in a flashback scene.

The standout return of recent months, however, has been Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), who came ‘back from the dead’ to Albert Square after almost 25 years.

After a wave of old faces returning to our screens in recent months, EastEnders fans would have been forgiven for presuming that there were no more on the horizon.

However, the showrunner behind the National Television Award-winning soap has confirmed that there are still a few more to come!

In an interview with the Daily Star, executive producer Chris Clenshaw teased that fans can still expect a few more surprise returns, ahead of the highly-anticipated ‘whodunnit’ reveal on Christmas Day.

"There will be some characters returning in the not-too-distant future. They will be announced soon. Watch this space,” he hinted.

Clenshaw, who took over the position in January of last year, went on to note that there will also be a few new faces appearing on our screens.

“We have got some new characters coming that are arriving soon,” he revealed.

Following Clenshaw’s interview, many EastEnders fans have been taking to social media to post their theories on the familiar characters that could be returning.

“MORE RETURNS?! Hoping for shirley and little mo,” one fan wrote on X, previously known as Twitter.

“I say – Shirley, Dean, Max Branning, Louise Mitchell,” another viewer predicted.

“Bianca has to come back for Whitney’s exit surely,” a third fan insisted, referring to actress Shona McGarty’s planned departure next year.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30pm.