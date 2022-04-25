EastEnders’ Matt Di Angelo reveals wife Sophia is pregnant with twins

Matt Di Angelo, known for his role as Dean Wicks in EastEnders, announced that his wife is pregnant today.

The actor took to Instagram to reveal the exciting news that his wife Sophia Perry is expecting, but that is not all of the great news as he also announced they were having twins and their genders.

With a sweet video of Matt and Sophia letting smoke cannons off, it shows that Matt’s cannon was blue and Sophia’s was pink.

The former Hustle actor captioned the post, “‘The lottery of life’, is still a fair way to go but we feel VERY blessed”.

He continued, “The boys name will be JACK, and the girls will be POT”, followed by a laughing emoji, praying hands and heart emojis.

Friends and fans of Di Angelo rushed to the comments to share congratulatory messages for him and Sophia. The Gentlemen actor Chris Evangelou wrote, “Congratulations guys, amazing news x”.

Fellow EastEnders actor Danny Hatchard penned, “Huge congratulations brother”, with another of the soap’s stars, Adam Woodyatt adding a simple, “Congratulations”.

Matt’s wife and former actress Sophia Perry also announced the news on her Instagram page with a photo of the two surrounded by clouds of blue and pink smoke from their confetti cannons.

Sophia captioned her post, “THE TWINKLES. Two little Easter bunnies will be joining the posse this September. @mattdiangelo- you’re already the best cat dad… I can’t imagine what you’ll be to two tiny us’s!”.

Matt and Sophia tied the knot in September 2021, after they announced their engagement in May 2019.