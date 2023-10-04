EastEnders legend confirmed as ninth celebrity for Dancing On Ice

A former EastEnders star has joined the lineup for next year’s Dancing On Ice!

Ricky Norwood, best known for his role as loveable Arthur ‘Fatboy’ Chubb on the hit BBC soap, has been confirmed as the next signing for the brand-new series.

The producers behind the ITV skating competition took to social media earlier today to reveal the exciting news.

Showcasing a photo of Ricky, they went on to write in their caption: “Lights, camera, ice! Arriving on skates this January is actor Ricky Norwood”.

Many fans of the actor have since taken to the comments section of Dancing On Ice’s Instagram post to share their thoughts.

“He’s gonna be unreal,” one viewer replied.

“Absolutely brilliant,” another exclaimed.

“Great lineup so far this year! Can’t wait,” a third fan praised.

Ricky is the ninth contestant to be announced for next year’s group of skating celebrities. Alongside the soap star, comedian Lou Sanders, former Gogglebox favourite Stephen Lustig-Webb, Made In Chelsea star Miles Nazaire and retired Olympic athlete Greg Rutherford have also been unveiled.

Rounding out the lineup will be former Love Island winner Amber Davies, S Club 7 singer Hannah Spearritt, Coronation Street actress Claire Sweeney and retired boxer Ricky Hatton.

News of Ricky’s new gig comes just over a month after the star unexpectedly reprised his role as Fatboy for a flashback scene in EastEnders.

Credit: BBC

"Guess who back..!?!? Even for a brief moment… What an episode and what an epic storyline to be a part of @missmcollins,” the 40-year-old wrote on social media site X after the episode.

"Big Thanks to Chris Clenshaw for making it happen! The @bbceastenders team for keeping it super secret. Just wish Mrs B could of been there,” he gushed, referring to the late actress June Brown.

The remaining three Dancing On Ice celebs are expected to be announced throughout the rest of this week, with the series due to return in January 2024.