EastEnders’ Lacey Turner welcomes her third child & posts cute snaps

The EastEnders family just got a little bit bigger!

Lacey Turner has announced that she has given birth to her third child, alongside her husband Matt Kay.

The couple are now parents to another baby girl, joining their five-year-old daughter Dusty and three-year-old son Trilby.

Lacey – who is best known for her role as Stacey Slater in the long-running BBC soap – took to social media earlier today to share her baby joy.

On her Instagram page, the 36-year-old took to Instagram to post two adorable photos of her new addition.

One of the snaps showcases Dusty and Trilby each giving their new sibling a kiss on the head, while the other photo sees the family-of-five joining together for the first time.

“Our hearts are full,” Lacey sweetly penned in her caption, alongside pink heart emojis.

Following her exciting announcement, many of Lacey’s fellow EastEnders stars have been taking to her comments section to send her their well-wishes.

“Congratulations you wonderful woman! Xx x x xxx love you loads x x,” wrote Shona McGarty, who starred as Whitney Dean from 2008 until 2024.

"Congratulations to you all !!! what beautiful photos, big love and hugs,” replied Lorraine Stanley, who previously took on the role of Karen Taylor.

“Omg how beautiful is she!! Congratulations to you all,” added Patsy Palmer, who plays Bianca Jackson.

On September 30 of last year, Lacey thrilled her fanbase when she announced that she was expecting her third child with her husband Matt.

At the time, the soap star took to Instagram to post a snap of herself and her family on a beach holiday abroad, holding up a strip of sonograms.

“Aren’t we lucky …..” Lacey gushed in her caption.

After tying the knot in 2017, Lacey and Matt became parents for the first time in July 2019 with the birth of their daughter, Dusty. Then, they expanded their family again in February 2021 with the arrival of their son, Trilby.