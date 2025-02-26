EastEnders’ Lacey Turner speaks out about co-star James Bye’s exit

Lacey Turner has broken her silence after the dramatic exit of her co-star, James Bye.

In honour of the BBC soap’s 40th anniversary, EastEnders broadcasted a live episode last Thursday, February 20. The episode, which largely focused on the relationship between Stacey Slater (Turner) and Martin Fowler (Bye), tragically ended with Martin losing his life in the Queen Vic pub.

Both actors have since been widely praised for their performances, with many noting that Lacey had given birth to her third child, a baby girl named Gipsy, just five weeks before the live episode was broadcast.

Now, almost a week on from James’ heartbreaking departure, Lacey has spoken out about her co-star and has paid a moving tribute to him.

Last night, the 36-year-old took to Instagram to post two snaps of themselves as Stacey and Martin. One photo was captured in 2015, while the other was taken during their final week of filming.

“There are no words to describe how I feel! Thank you for holding my hand not only throughout the crazy, terrifying, amazing, heartbreaking experience of the live ep but for holding it for the last 10 years!” Lacey penned in her caption.

“On and off screen! my best mate, a proper partner in crime! We laughed everyday from the very beginning until the very end and for that I will be forever grateful,” the mother-of-three continued.

“Here’s to you @jimmybye! You are one of a kind mate! Thank you for Martin Fowler what a bloke!” she added.

James and his wife, Victoria Bye, have since taken to Lacey’s comments section to express their own appreciation.

“Couldn’t have wished for more these past years…Our friend, our baby Godmama, our lovely Lace… You’ll be in our lives for always… Love you xxx,” Victoria commented.

“Couldn’t have done a day without you G! Todd & Winnie 4 eva,” James praised, referring to the fake names that were given to Stacey and Martin in the live episode script.

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.