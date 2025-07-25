EastEnders’ Heather Peace reveals update after breast cancer diagnosis

Heather Peace has shared a huge update on her battle with breast cancer.

The EastEnders star, who is best known for her role as Eve Panesar-Unwin on the BBC soap, announced in May that she had been secretly undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

Following the news that her wife – with whom she shares three daughters – has also received treatment for breast cancer this year, Heather has now revealed a significant update on her health.

Yesterday (July 24), the 50-year-old took to her Instagram stories and posted a selfie on her way home from hospital.

“Final round of 15 radiotherapy sessions just completed. This marks the end of long 9 months of diagnosis, surgery, chemo & radio,” Heather confirmed.

“Time to piece myself back together. Thanks for the beautiful support. #checkyourbreasts #breastcancerawareness,” she added.

In an interview with The Mirror earlier this month, Heather recalled the couple’s disbelief when she received her breast cancer diagnosis, just a few months after her wife’s own treatment.

“Her breast cancer was a smaller, aggressive lump, so she had a lumpectomy and then radiotherapy,” the soap star recalled.

“Of course then I come along with my 12 cm lump, absolutely ginormous, and mastectomy, chemotherapy, just about to go into radiotherapy. She's like, ‘Even that you have to do bigger.’ It's like, ‘Hold my beer,’” Heather added.

On May 12, Heather chose to announce that she has been undergoing treatment for breast cancer, and that she had recently finished chemotherapy.

“I was diagnosed with breast cancer at the beginning of October. Since then I’ve undergone surgery and recovery over the Christmas period and today my chemotherapy journey ended,” she explained on Instagram, describing herself as “forever changed”.

“Life feels very different now and it’s wonderful. I will continue to cherish and be grateful for all I am blessed with. I feel very lucky,” Heather wrote further.