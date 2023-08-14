EastEnders’ Dean Gaffney ‘floored’ as he announces death of mum

Dean Gaffney has announced the heartbreaking death of his mum.

The EastEnders star has shared an emotional tribute for his mum after revealing the tragic news of her passing.

Dean took to Instagram to share the moving message alongside a black and white photo of him and his mum together.

The 45-year-old captioned the post, “I am simply broken to share that my beautiful selfless mother Marian has sadly passed away”.

“I was, am and always will be a mummy’s boy so this news has completely floored me. I spoke to her every day and in some ways I’m glad I’m the one that found her asleep”.

“I will retain all the amazing memories that we shared and whilst I understand the circle of life means everyone will feel this pain at some point in their lives, life can be very cruel at times, 69 is no age”.

“To know I will never be able to physically see or speak to her ever again is beyond any pain I’ve ever experienced in my life”.

Dean went on to share advice to his social media followers by explaining, “We all tell our parents and loved ones we love them flippantly at the end of a phone call but please tell them you actually really love them… put down that phone when you’re with them, as my mums only criticism of me was that I would be on my phone when in her company.

“Life really does change from one minute to the next. I truly love you Mum, you don’t only hold a special place in my heart, you are my heart”

Gaffney added, “For anyone that knew her, I don’t need to remind you of who my mum was as a person for others that don’t, she was the most amazing selfless, caring, generous soul to ever walk the earth”.

The actor signed off by simply saying, “Mum, I truly love you”.

Many famous faces headed to the comments to send their condolences with the former I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here star.

TV presenter Anna Williamson wrote, “Dean, I’m so sorry to hear this honey. Sending love & always here if you need a shoulder”

“Ah Dean I’m so sorry. Sending you so much love”, penned Coronation Street star Kym Marsh.

Loose Women host Carol Volderman added, “Oh Dean. I'm so very sorry to hear your news…..you loved her so much and she would have been so proud of you. Sending love as ever”.