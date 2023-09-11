EastEnders’ Bobby Brazier details James Bye’s Strictly advice

Bobby Brazier has revealed a key piece of advice from a fellow castmate!

The EastEnders star was confirmed last month as being one of the additions to this year’s Strictly Come Dancing lineup.

Now, ahead of Strictly's 21st series launch this weekend, Bobby has been sharing how he has been coping with rehearsals so far.

Speaking to MailOnline, the 20-year-old admitted that while he is one of the youngest contestants, he is struggling to keep up with everyone’s fitness levels.

“It's pretty hard, it's tiring, some of these people are genuinely the fittest people I've ever met,” Bobby exclaimed.

“They can do 10 times the intensity we're doing, way more technical, but for way more hours, and there's me,” he joked.

“I'm tired. I'll be honest. I'm tired. My body's not used to this. So I'm waiting for it to catch up,” he continued.

Credit: BBC Studios/Ray Burmiston

Bobby, who is the son of Jeff Brazier and the late Jade Goody, went on to add that he hopes to get to grips with Strictly life soon.

“It is super fun. And we're all meeting each other, all making friends. There's gonna be a lot of emotions and I'm excited to feel all of the emotions, the big, the good ones, the bad ones, just to the fullest extent,” he gushed.

Bobby joined the cast of EastEnders last year as Freddie Slater. The young actor was subsequently asked if he has received any tips from his soap co-stars.

“Jimmy Bye keeps saying to eat because he doesn't want me to get super skinny, but that's it really,” Bobby confessed, referring to James Bye, who plays Martin Fowler and also competed in the dance competition last year.

This Saturday, Strictly viewers will get to see the new cast on the dance floor, as they perform their first group number and discover who their professional dance partners will be.

Then, on September 23, the contestants will dance live for the first time in front of an audience.