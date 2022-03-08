EastEnders actress Jessie Wallace reveals she’s become a granny

Huge congratulations are in order for 50-year-old EastEnders actress Jessie Wallace who has announced the wonderful news that she’s now a grandmother!

Jessie’s 17-year-old daughter, Tallulah Lilac, welcomed the birth of a baby boy sweetly named SJ.

Sharing a gorgeous photo of her new grandson and announcing this special news, Jessie took to Instagram this afternoon. “Welcome to the world , my grandson SJ,” she lovingly wrote in the caption, adding, “You are loved, cherished and adored.”

In the beautiful black and white photo Jessie is cuddling her new grandchild up on her chest, with his little face just out of view, preferring to respect his privacy for the time being.

Of course it wasn’t long before the soap star’s lovely announcement was flooded with comments of congratulations from friends, fans and former co-stars alike.

Lacy Turner, who played Stacey on the popular British soap, commented, “Beautiful boy,” followed by a heart emoji.

“Congratulations,” wrote Blue’s Antony Costa.

“Aww many congratulations!! Grandsons are just the best!” one follower excitedly commented.

“Congratulations to your new addition to your family, he is gorgeous,” another fan gushed.

Jessie, who plays the iconic character of Kat Slater on EastEnders, shares her daughter and only child Tallulah with her ex, policeman Dave Morgan, whom she reportedly dated for a brief period in 2004.

Congratulations again to Jessie and her daughter on the arrival of their adorable new baby boy — what a wonderful new adventure this will be for the both of them!