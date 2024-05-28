Eamonn Holmes breaks silence amid Ruth Langsford divorce

Eamonn Holmes has spoken out for the first time after announcing his divorce from Ruth Langsford.

At the weekend, the former This Morning hosts confirmed that they are in the process of divorcing, after 14 years of marriage.

Now, a few days after sharing the news of his split from Ruth, Eamonn has decided to break his silence on the matter.

Earlier today (May 28), the broadcaster returned to his presenting duties on GB News’s breakfast show. While on air, the 64-year-old chose to address the news.

“Just before we move on, I would like to thank people for your support for Ruth and I over the last few days as to the news of our separation,” he stated to viewers.

"Your support for both of us is very much appreciated,” he added.

News surrounding Eamonn and Ruth’s divorce was initially announced on Saturday through a joint statement.

At the time, representatives for the former couple wrote: "Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing."

Ruth, who is also a regular presenter on Loose Women, tied the knot with Eamonn back in June 2010. The pair welcomed one child during their time together – a son named Jack, who was born in 2002.

Eamonn also has three children – Declan, Rebecca and Niall – from his previous marriage to Gabrielle Holmes.

Eamonn and Ruth quickly became favourites with This Morning viewers when they began hosting the ITV daytime show together in 2006.

After over a decade, they chose to exit the programme in 2021, and were later replaced by Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond.

The pair’s divorce comes amid Eamonn’s ongoing struggles with his health. Since 2021, the TV star has struggled with several issues, including spinal surgery, a broken shoulder and chronic back pain.

In a recent interview with Woman's Weekly, Ruth noted: “I don't know how much Eamonn's mobility will improve. We live in hope. He does the physio, but there might have to be some acceptance that this might never be 100% right."