€49.95 No7 Beauty Vault, valued at €176, causes frenzy among shoppers

Thousands of people are signing up for Boots No7 Beauty Vault, which retails for €49.95, but contains €176 worth of products. The popular beauty hamper – which is back for 2023 – is set to launch later this month.

Boots has announced the waitlist is open for the nine-piece limited edition set, which has seen hoards of shoppers signing up to guarantee getting their hands on the kit.

The No7 Beauty Vault will go on sale on Wednesday, July 19 both instore and online. However, those who pre-registered on the waitlist will be able to get their hands on the incredible bargain, one whole day earlier. It's unknown exactly what the vault will include but it promises to be better than ever.

The Boots website states: "Indulge yourself with this year’s No7 limited edition Beauty Vault. It’s back again BIGGER & BETTER. This incredible gift contains an amazing collection of No7 favourites from luxurious skincare to gorgeous makeup treats. The perfect treat for yourself or a gift for someone special."

It is reported that there will be three popular products in the vault, including the No7 Skin Illuminator Nude 30ml, No7 Full 360 waterproof mascara 7ml and the No7 Radiance+ Vitamin C daily brightening moisturiser 50ml. There will be a further six No7 products in the vault.

Boots is expected to release the full contents of the No7 Beauty Vault 2023 nearer to the launch date but in the meantime, you can sign up for the waitlist here to receive special presale access on the 18th of July, a day ahead of the general sale.

Those who sign up to the list will also be given the chance to win a number of prizes which include €120 worth of No7 cosmetics, a No7 summer beauty hamper and €190 worth of No7 skincare.