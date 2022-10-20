€100,000 funding given to Women’s Sheds nationwide

Minister of Social Protection and Rural & Community Development, Heather Humphrey, has announced today, October 20, that funding of €100,000 will be provided to help support the growth and development of Women’s Sheds across the country.

Heather shared the wonderful news this morning after meeting with a number of Women’s Sheds from around Ireland.

The Minister said that the initial €100,000 worth of funding will give grants of between €1,000 and €2,000 per Women’s Shed.

When revealing the news, Humphrey stated she wants to help the Women’s Shed Organisation turn into a national organisation. “I want this to be the start of something special- building a national Women’s Sheds Network”.

Today, Minister @HHumphreysFG has announced initial funding of €100,000 to help support the growing network of #WomensSheds. These sheds will help create stronger and safer communities across the country. pic.twitter.com/w2UUCepc6r — Fine Gael (@FineGael) October 20, 2022

“This is something that Fine Gael is absolutely committed to. We want to support women, we want to empower them, and we want them to be able to come to safe places to have that conversation and to pursue their own interests”.

Since hearing of the news, many Senators took to Twitter to share their excitement for the development of more Women’s Sheds in Ireland.

Senator Martin Conway wrote, “Great opportunity for Women’s Sheds to access funding. @HHumphreysFG launches grants €1K – €2K. Women’s Sheds provides great peer support & opportunities for women esp in rural communities”.

Senator Maria Byrne penned, “I am delighted @HHumphreysFG has announced a special fund of €100,000 to help the movement grow and expand, with organisers urged to contact the Ministers department for support”.

“I raised the issue with the Minister, and I am so glad to see the efforts from the department”, she added.