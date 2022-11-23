Dyson’s launch new limited edition hair tools & we are totally smitten

We are utterly obsessed with all of the hair styling tools from Dyson but just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, they release a new special-edition colourway – Vince Blue & Rosé – and honestly, it might just be the most beautiful one yet. The Vince Blue & Rosé collection has launched exclusively for the 2022 holiday season and is available directly from Dyson Demo Stores, Mall Demo Zones, Dyson.ie and all good retailers nationwide.

Along with the divine colour, each tool is a work of art with a new porcelain-like texture and finish, which, according to Dyson themselves, is a result of their clever engineers' latest discovery – precision-applied satin paint topcoats which make each tool feel silky smooth to touch.

Each item in the collection comes as part of a gift set paired with a selection of accessories, including a matching presentation case a Dyson-designed brush and comb. The Detangling Comb is engineered with wide, polished teeth to glide easily through wet and dry hair, detangling with minimal friction, while the large Paddle Brush features air-cushion suspension for scalp comfort and is designed for smoothing hair when blow-drying.

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer Vinca Blue & Rosé, €429.99 (with Dyson-designed Vinca blue presentation case, foldable travel dock and Rosé-edged travel pouch)

Engineered for different hair types, the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is powerful and fast. The tool uses a fast, but focused airflow which is engineered for balance in the hand and intelligently controls the temperature to help protect hair from extreme heat damage.

Unlike traditional hair dryers, the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer measures air temperature over 40 times a second to regulate temperature output. Featuring Dyson’s intelligent heat control technology, the Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer prevents extreme heat damage, to help protect hair’s shine.

It is designed for fast drying with no extreme heat and now comes with the new flyaway attachment.

Dyson Corrale straightener Vinca Blue & Rosé, €479.99 (with Dyson-designed Vinca blue presentation case)

Also suitable for all hair types, the Dyson Corrale straightener features pioneering flexing plate technology, engineered to apply heat and tension evenly across hair strands in each pass, reducing the reliance on heat.

Combined with Dyson’s 4-cell lithium-ion battery technology, the Dyson Corrale straightener delivers cord-free performance, making it the perfect tool for those who want to care for their hair by reducing heat damage without compromising on style.

The Dyson Corrale straightener delivers three precise temperatures, using a platinum sensor that measures temperature 100 times a second which controls the heating system to deliver precise, accurate heat.

Dyson Airwrap multi-styler Vinca Blue & Rosé, €579.99 (with Dyson-designed Vinca blue presentation case and Rosé-edged travel pouch)

Dyson recently unveiled its most-efficient Airwrap yet – the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler, where the engineers had made it their efforts to challenge their own design to miniaturise and multiply the Coanda effect, ending up pioneering a fully customisable styling tool to deliver a range of styles for different hair types, all without extreme heat.

These next-generation styling barrels feature a rotating cool tip, making achieving curls and waves faster and easier – with heat damage, to help maintain hair strength. Blending the results formerly achieved with two barrels into one attachment, now users can style the full head, creating clockwise and anti-clockwise curls and waves, without the need to switch attachment mid-style.

Re-engineered brush attachments deliver precision shaping with enhanced Coanda performance, alongside an all-new dual-purpose Coanda smoothing dryer. Combining two attachments in one, the Coanda smoothing dryer hides flyaways in a single pass, with no extreme heat and transforms into a powerful dryer with the flick of a switch.

For the first time, existing Dyson Airwrap owners can upgrade to these latest attachments, whilst retaining their original machine. This builds on the sustainable mindset adopted throughout the machine’s development.

Available now from Dyson Demo Stores, Mall Demo Zones, Dyson.ie and all good retailers nationwide.