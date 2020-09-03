Dwayne Johnson and family have all tested positive for Covid-19

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson posted a lengthy video to his Instagram yesterday, confirming that he, his wife, and his two daughters, aged four and two, have all tested positive for Covid-19.

The family have been suffering from the virus for the past three weeks and thankfully they're on the other side of it now, Dwayne told his fans in the video.

The Rock started by saying, "I wanted to give you guys a little helpful update on things that have been going on on my end for the past two-and-a-half to three weeks now. So the update is this: my wife Lauren as well as my two baby girls and myself, we have all tested positive for Covid-19."

"I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, too, personally as well — and I've gone through some doozies in the past," he continued.

The Jumanji actor went on to explain that he and his family contracted the virus through family friends, who are reportedly "devastated" that they're responsible for passing it onto them.

"I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it wasn't, it was my entire family, so this one was a real kick in the gut. But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good. We're on the other end of it, we're on the other side. We're no longer contagious, and we are — thank God — we are healthy," the 48-year-old went on to say.

Luckily Dwayne's young daughters, four-year-old Jasmine and two-year-old Tiana, "bounced back" after only a few days of having a sore throat, while Dwayne and his wife had more of a rough time.

"If you guys are having family and friends over to your house, you know them, you trust them. They can be quarantining just like you guys. You still never know. You never know," he warned.

"Don't let your guard down, boost your immunity with antioxidants, vitamins, things of that nature. Wear your mask. It is a fact, and it is the right thing to do. And it's the responsible thing to do."

Dwayne concluded his Instagram video by saying, "Use me as your example. Remember these takeaways that I shared with you and stay healthy, my friends, and I'll see you down the road."