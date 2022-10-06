Dunnes Stores launches new range of family Christmas pyjamas

You know Christmas is in the air when matching family PJs from Leigh Tucker Willow arrive on the shelves of your local Dunnes Stores. Family, friends and togetherness will always be at the heart of an Irish Christmas. Get that close, cosy feeling by decking the whole gang out with quality, affordable pyjamas for all your festive family plans with prices from just €10.

This year’s PJs come in a rich, Christmassy red with an all-over Nollaig (Christmas) print in snow white. Made with 100% cotton, they are soft against the skin and feature an elasticated waist with ribbing at the wrists and ankles for extra snugness. In a comfy, regular fit, there are PJ sets for the grownups, onesies for the little ones and the cutest matching sweater for your furry friend. Wear them all together when you gather to watch the Toy Show, exchange gifts for Kris Kindle or wait for Santy to arrive on Christmas Eve.

This year’s print shows the designer’s pride and grá for her culture and heritage, with inspiration from the west of Ireland – a magical place during the festive season. ‘As an Irish designer, it is an honour to be part of your family Christmas traditions every year. When designing this year's print, we asked ourselves what it means to be proud of where we are from and the people, we share this beautiful island with. We didn’t want to hold up someone else’s culture, we wanted to champion our own.’ – Leigh Tucker Willow

True to this message, the print shows a traditional Irish countryside scene on a crisp and mystical Christmas Eve. The sky is filled with twinkling stars and a sense of wonderment fills the air. The designer takes us on a journey over rolling hills and fields, some covered in a blanket of snow and some with just a glimpse of grass. The dreamy landscape is dotted with intricate stone walls, an ode to the traditional, impressive structures found all over the island of Ireland.

Among these, you’ll find cosy Irish cottages with glowing fires ablaze in the windows. Smoke rising softly from each chimney lets you imagine that families are gathering inside. Some have travelled long distances to be together. Others are keeping warm as they wait for Santa – just like your family as you cuddle close wearing your festive PJs from Leigh Tucker Willow.

