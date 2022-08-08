Dunkirk’s Barry Keoghan confirms birth of first child with sweet photo

Congratulations are in order for Irish actor Barry Keoghan and his girlfriend Alyson Sandro as they announce the birth of their first child together with a gorgeous family portrait.

The Batman star shared a clip of a bunch of flowers from Gucci with a card that read, “Wishing you both a huge congratulations on the birth of your newborn baby”, over the weekend which made fans suspect the little one had arrived.

Keoghan has now confirmed his bundle of joy’s arrival into the world this morning, August 8, by posting a black and white photo of him and Alyson with their newborn cradled in Sandro’s arms.

Barry revealed that the couple had a little boy and shared his son's name in the caption of the post “Welcome to the pack my boy BRANDO”.

According to thebump.com, the unique name Brando is of Italian origin and means ‘sword’ or ‘fiery torch’.

Fans of the Calm with Horses star rushed to the comments to congratulate him and Alyson on the birth of their first child. Boxer Kelly Harrington was among the first people to comment on the post saying, "Congratulations to you both, welcome to the world Brando".

On Father’s Day of this year, the 29-year-old confirmed that he was going to be a dad by sharing a photo of a Father’s Day card that read ‘First Father’s Day’, alongside a mug with the words ‘The Daddy of all Daddies’ on it and a box of chocolates with ‘World’s No.1 Daddy’ on the front.

Credit: Instagram

He wrote, “Honestly feel like crying” on the sweet snap that showed his first Father's Day breakfast.

Earlier in the year, news that the couple might be expecting their first child together broke when the American Animals actor shared a photo of him and his partner at what looked like a gender reveal party. In the shot, the couple were surrounded by blue confetti.

Keoghan and Sandro have been linked together since February 2021, but keep their personal lives very private, rarely posting about it on social media.