Dundrum welcome two new stores just in time for Christmas

Good news, shoppers! Two new stores are coming to Dundrum Town Centre, as well as two new brands, just in time for the Christmas season.

These exciting new tenants include the opening of Irish children’s brand, Barn and an exclusive pop-up with Guinness Storehouse, as well as the re-opening of Monsoon Accessorize and Harvey Nichols, with new additions to Harvey Nichols in-store guest experience.

This Christmas, the Guinness Storehouse is bringing gorgeous gifts and goodies beyond the famous black gates and into a new pop-up in Dundrum Town Centre, offering consumers the perfect shopping experience this festive season.

Shoppers can discover some of the Storehouse’s most coveted and unique gifts, including a Guinness Foodie Kit, a Home Bar Starter Kit or a hamper tailored for rugby fans — ideal gifts for the man in your life, including dads, brothers and boyfriends.

The Guinness Storehouse Pop Up will be open until January and will be located on Level 1 by the escalator near the Next store.

Meanwhile, Irish kids concept store, Barn is also coming to Dundrum Town Centre and will offer a collection of timeless, quality, Scandinavian-inspired goods for children, featuring much loved collections such as Liewood, Little People Big Dreams, Meri Meri partywear, Banwood, Miniland multi-ethnicity dolls and Scoot & Ride convertible scooters.

The centre will be Barn’s second Irish location and it will be a pop-up store where visitors will find a beautiful, thoughtfully chosen range of toys, games, books and clothing from brands across Europe. The store will be located on Level 1, adjacent to H&M.

Shoppers can also look forward to the long-awaited re-opening of Harvey Nichols. Celebrity hair stylist Gareth Bromell will be opening H By Gareth Bromell, which will be a hair and makeover counter. The Limerick native is an A-list celebrity hair stylist, with clients including Taylor Swift, Heidi Klum, Michelle Williams, Dakota Johnson and Bella Hadid, just to name a few.

A special Christmas retail pop up will open in the Foodhall of Harvey Nichols, which will offer festive food, champagne and wine to purchase.

Harvey Nichols’ departments that will be available to customers include womenswear, menswear, shoes, beauty, perfumery, jewellery and accessories, with key brands including PINKO (exclusive), Self Portrait, STAND STUDIO, Canada Goose and Marc Jacobs Beauty (exclusive). The personal shopping service will also be available, as well as the Shavata Brow & Nail Bar.

Dundrum Town Centre is delighted to welcome back Monsoon Accessorize to Level 2, with their extensive range of fashion and affordable accessories that can be stacked and styled, with everything from jewellery and hair accessories to bags and seasonal favourites.

These exciting announcements come just in time for the Christmas season, with the perfect gifting options available for friends and family.