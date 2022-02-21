Dundalk road accident leaves two young women in critical condition

A serious single vehicle collision occurred in Dundalk last night, leaving two young women in critical condition.

The accident occurred at approximately 8:30pm on Sunday night, February 20, on the N53 in Rassan, Dundalk, when a car collided with a tree.

The male driver and his male front seat passenger, who are both believed to be in their late teens, were uninjured.

Meanwhile, two rear female passengers (23 & 21 years) received serious injuries and were removed from the scene to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Both women remain in a critical condition.

The N53 road is currently closed at Rassan and local traffic diversions are in place. The Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are due at the scene later this morning.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any person who was travelling on the N53 last night between 8p.m. and 9p.m. and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on (042) 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.