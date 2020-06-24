Duchess of Cambridge makes promise to boy who lost brother

The Duchess of Cambridge has continued her royal duties throughout the coronavirus lockdown in the United Kingdom. The royals have been conducting their engagements through Zoom over the past few months and one of their most recent calls has warmed our hearts immensely.

Kate joined The Duchess of Cornwall to talk to a young boy who has raised over £18,500 for the hospice that looked after his late brother. The inspirational 13-year-old Stuie told the royals about his brother Fraser, who sadly died at the age of nine.

He explained that his brother was diagnosed with Coats plus syndrome, which is a pleiotropic multisystem disorder.

The young boy ran 5km every day in May to raise vital funds for the hospice. He told Kate that he was inspired by Captain Tom Moore to start his fundraiser.

Kate was obviously touched by Stuie and his family’s story that she decided to make a special promise to them. The boy’s father Stuart Delt told the BBC that the mum-of-three vowed to plant a sunflower in honour of their late son Fraser.

The sunflower is a sign of hope.

He shared, “She said she was going to plant a sunflower in memory of Fraser. I’m not sure which EACH [hospice] it’s going to be but at one of the hospices.”

Both Duchesses are patrons of children’s hospices in the UK. Children’s Hospice Week is dedicated to raising awareness and funds for children’s hospices across the UK.