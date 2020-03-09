Covid-19: Dublin’s St.Patrick’s Day Parade has been cancelled

The Dublin St. Patrick’s Day parade has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The Cabinet sub-committee decided to cancel the celebration on advice of public health officials.

Sligo and Cork have cancelled their St. Patrick’s Day parades too.

The public’s health and safety is their number one priority, which is why they decided to cancel the event.

Health Minister Simon Harris said the coronavirus situation is serious in Ireland. He told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that he expects to see an increase in cases in Ireland. However, he stressed that the health service is prepared.

“I am very confident that we have the best possible people working on this and we will continue to be guided by expert voices.”

There are 21 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland and 12 in Northern Ireland so far.