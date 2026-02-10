Dublin’s Dream Point Introduces ‘Candlelight Dreams: Valentine’s Edition

Valentine's Day landing on a Saturday feels like the universe finally doing us a favour. But with that comes the scramble. Every decent restaurant booked out since January, the cinema looking less romantic by the minute and frankly? You deserve better than a Tesco meal deal eaten on the sofa while scrolling through everyone else's date night content.

Enter Dream Point Dublin with what might just be the most unexpectedly gorgeous Valentine's plan we've heard in ages. They're launching a one-night-only event called Candlelight Dreams: Valentine's Edition on Saturday, February 14th and it sounds like something straight out of a Pinterest board that actually came to life.

What Actually Happens On The Night

So here's the deal. You'll get full access to Dream Point After Dark, including their 360° projection experience Van Gogh After Dark: An Immersive Journey. Picture yourself surrounded by swirling Starry Night projections and those gorgeous golden sunflowers filling every wall and floor around you. It's the kind of visual magic that makes you feel like you've stepped inside the paintings themselves.

But the real showstopper? After wandering through glowing rooms and playful installations you'll arrive at Ireland's largest ball pit. Yes really. Except for Valentine's night they're transforming it into something properly dreamy. Over 100,000 pearl-coloured balls surrounded by hundreds of flickering candles. In the middle of it all? A live piano performance.

The Pianist Setting The Mood

Noah Flach will be performing intimate candlelit sets throughout the evening. His repertoire includes romantic piano interpretations of songs by Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Adele, John Legend, Taylor Swift, Sam Smith, Elton John, Lewis Capaldi, Billie Eilish and Christina Perri. Plus some cinematic covers created especially for the night.

The Practical Bits

Tickets are €25 per person which for Dublin on Valentine's Day is genuinely reasonable. You'll get full access to Dream Point After Dark, the Van Gogh immersive experience and one of the live performance slots.

Speaking of which there are three performance times to choose from:

6:00pm to 6:55pm

7:15pm to 8:10pm

8:35pm to 9:25pm

You can explore Dream Point before and after your allocated slot so there's no rushing through the experience. Actually the recommendation is to arrive early and take your time wandering through everything before the performance.

Whether you're bringing a partner, your best friend or treating yourself to a solo date (genuinely underrated) this is the kind of evening that doesn't require you to make awkward small talk over an overpriced prix fixe menu while pretending you're not freezing in that dress you optimistically wore.

Tickets are available now on the Dream Point website. Given Valentine's falling on a Saturday and half of Dublin already panicking about plans? We'd move fast on this one.

For updates follow @dreampointexperience on Instagram.