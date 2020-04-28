Dublin’s coolest eco-store The Kind delivers big on style

As we are all spending more time at home, it is a nice time to get your hands on some new pieces to spruce your nest up.

The Kind, a Dublin based online, sustainable lifestyle store is packed full of gorgeous pieces you need to make the insta-worthy eco home of your dreams. They have thought of everything, from recycled yoga mats to the must-have item on the top of everyone's wellness wish list at the moment – gorgeous aroma diffusers.

Founder and the powerhouse behind the store, Sheelin Conlon, is dedicated to only stocking brands with a purpose. From eco-friendly toiletry swops to stand out-homewares, The Kind are making the switch to green easier than ever.

Take a look at a few of our favourites –

These Chandanwhittle cushions are produced by a South Indian Female-led co-op that is reviving a once-thriving industry and providing sustainable employment for their community. Their local artisans have deep roots that inspire a wealth of diverse design.

Taara Cushion – €75

The worlds first closed loop yoga mat made from sustainable materials in Europe.

Upcycled Yoga Mat – €129.00

The oak candle stick holders, wire baskets and ceramic trays and coasters are perfect additions to your dining table.

Oak Candle Holder – €32

Wire Basket – from €29.50

Ceramic Trays – €29.50

Coasters (pack of 12) – €19.50

And if you are in the market for plastic free cleaning solutions, The Kind have them, too. These You just need to put the entire sachet that’s water soluble into 500ml of water, ideally with a spray top and you’re good to go.

Plastic Free Cleaning Sachets – €15.00