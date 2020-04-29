Dublin Zoo welcomes two penguin chicks and they’re so cute

Dublin Zoo is celebrating the hatching of two Humboldt penguin chicks and they are so cute! The first chick was born on March 29 to parents Monica and Joey. The second chick was born on April 3 to parents Magdalena and Patrick. Magdalena and Patrick first laid an egg together back in 2007 and are the parents of new mum Monica. Their other offspring include Chandler and Phoebe – both still in Dublin Zoo.

Can we take a moment to appreciate the fact that they're named after Friends characters?

The two new-borns become the newest members of the 16 strong colony in Dublin Zoo’s penguin habitat.

Ciaran McMahon, team leader at Dublin Zoo said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome these Humboldt penguin chicks to Dublin Zoo. They are important births for the species. Some of the parent names might seem strangely familiar to fans of a certain show, but in the last number of years all new arrivals at Dublin Zoo have been given names from the country they are native to.

“While the Zoo is currently closed to the public, this goes to show that life goes on! The penguin habitat is one of the most popular at the Zoo, and we look forward to welcoming people back as soon as we can,” he concluded.

The public can watch Dublin Zoo’s penguins at any time via the live webcam, where they may catch a glimpse of the new arrivals.

Humboldt penguins are classified as Vulnerable by the IUCN Red List with an estimated 32,000 left in the wild off the coast of Chile and Peru. Since 2008, Dublin Zoo has been providing annual financial support for Humboldt penguin conservation through Sphenisco. Sphenisco works with Chilean and Peruvian scientists and activists. They are involved with research, monitoring and protection of breeding islands, campaigning for the creation of marine protected areas and environmental education.

Dublin Zoo, a not-for-profit organisation, is currently closed to the public until further notice in line with government directives. Animal fanatics can tune in live to see an array of animals including giraffes, rhinos, penguins and elephants via Dublin Zoo’s live webcams.

For further information on Dublin Zoo visit www.facebook.com/dublinzoo, www.dublinzoo.ie.