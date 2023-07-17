Dublin Simon launches 40th annual 5 mile “Home Run” in Phoenix Park

Dublin Simon Community today launched its 40th annual 5 mile “Home Run” with the help of some previous participants and supporters. The charity is calling on as many people as possible to join the movement by walking, jogging or running in the Phoenix Park on October 7th, to show solidarity with the record-breaking number of people experiencing homelessness today.

In 1983, The Dublin Simon Home Run (formerly “The Fun Run”) was established to support the vital work of Dublin Simon Community. For 40 years, the event has been pivotal in raising funds to provide emergency response, wraparound supports and forever homes to people experiencing or at risk of homelessness in Dublin and the surrounding counties. In 2021, the homeless charity supported 1,522 adults and children to move out of homelessness and provided forever homes for 857 people.

The Dublin Simon Home Run began as a 5-mile route, which has remained the same over the last 40 years and today amounts to approximately eight kilometers. While the charity is hopeful that this unique route length will be attractive to runners and joggers eager to test their limits, they are more keen to emphasise the event as a movement open to people of all abilities, with the hopes of seeing even more walkers joining in solidarity this year.

At the start line, participants can choose to follow signs for “runners”, “joggers” or “walkers”. Previous years have seen schools, walking clubs, parents with buggies, wheelchair users, elite runners, active retirement groups, corporate teams and many more all take part.

The Dublin Simon Home Run is a family-friendly event which starts at 9.30am at the Papal Cross Phoenix Park on Saturday 7th October. Family members and friends can cheer participants on from the sidelines, or meet them afterwards in the Dublin Simon tented village, which will feature food trucks, children’s entertainment and live music.

Dublin Simon Home Run Participants will be led in a group warm-up before being directed to the start line. All participants will receive sustainable wooden medals, with prizes awarded for winners alongside spot prizes throughout the morning.

Speaking at today’s Home Run 2023 launch, Dublin Simon Community CEO Catherine Kenny said:

“Over the last 40 years, we have seen what our community can do. We have seen that when staff, volunteers, donors and supporters come together, we can affect real change and help people to close the door on homelessness for good.

“As the number of people experiencing homelessness has continued to break grim new ground consistently over the last year, it’s important to remind all our stakeholders that together, we have been and are ending homelessness for people and families every single day.

“For that reason, we are calling on as many walkers, joggers, runners, buggies, dogs and more as possible to join us in the park on October 7th because the more people who show their solidarity on the day, the more lives we can change together as a community.”

Registration for the Dublin Simon Home Run is now live at www.dubsimon.ie/home-run with registration costing €15 as part of the earlybird offer until August 31st and €20 thereafter. Participants will also have the option upon registering to purchase the limited edition 40th Anniversary Dublin Simon Home Run t-shirt for an additional €15 or pay €5 for a lucky dip of past Home Run t-shirts.

All funds raised by the Dublin Simon Home Run will support Dublin Simon Community’s life-saving services which help vulnerable people in our community to close the door on homelessness for good.