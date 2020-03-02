School closes for two weeks after pupil contracts Covid-19

A Dublin secondary school will close for two weeks after one of their students was diagnosed with Covid-19. This marks the first case of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland.

The male has been isolated and is receiving treatment in the Mater hospital. It is believed he caught the illness during a school trip to one of the infected areas in Italy during the midterm break.

The school has urged staff and pupils to limit their social interactions and to isolate themselves for two weeks. The school made the decision to close its doors “as a precaution”.

Experts have urged the public to remain calm as the risk of contracting the illness remains low. Practicing good hand hygiene and distancing yourself from people who are clearly sick is essential.

I know this can be a very concerning time for parents but it is important we listen to our public health experts. Get your information from them. Their only interest is keeping us well and containing a virus. Lots of useful info on https://t.co/wfbYlu9RNW #coronavirus — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) March 1, 2020

Medical experts have advised the public to self-isolate if you recently visited areas that have been affected by the virus, which now includes France, the UK, Italy and Brazil. You must call the HSE to inform them if you have travelled to one of the countries affected by Covid-19.

If you don’t feel sick and have no symptoms, experts will recommend keeping an eye out for signs of Covid-19, but you can go about your life as normal.

However, if you have come into contact with someone suffering with coronavirus then you will be monitored for two weeks. You should stay away from people for 14 days, and avoid work and public transport.

For those who are presenting with symptoms like a cough, high temperature, shortness of breath or other breathing difficulties then you must phone your GP or the emergency department. They will urge you to stay inside and avoid other people.

