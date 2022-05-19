Dublin-based laundry app launch amazing eco-friendly options

It’s 2022 and nowadays people are all about sustainability, lowering their carbon footprint and trying to be as eco-friendly as possible — not only for the good of our planet, but also for the good of future generations.

So many companies say that they’re doing their best to help preserve our environment, but few follow through. That’s why we couldn’t be more delighted to hear about the new eco-friendly options which the Dublin-based laundry and dry-cleaning app, Laundrie, has to offer!

Laundrie, originally launched in 2015, has since built up a loyal customer base. However, throughout the pandemic the needs of customers changed and so did Laundrie. The biggest change for Laundrie though is its commitment to providing greener services.

Pre-Covid the majority of Laundrie’s customers were working in corporate environments with a need to consistently have suits etc. dry cleaned. During the pandemic customers shifted to an emphasis on caring for beloved garments and household items, such as bed linen, cushion covers and so on.

The original concept for Laundrie the app was like nothing on the market and that hasn’t changed in the past seven years. Now Laundrie offers a wider array of services to meet the demands of the re-emerging corporate customer, as well as the at-home consumer.

Most importantly Laundrie has switched to the most eco-conscious, non-toxic form of garment cleaning – Wet Cleaning. Dry Cleaning isn’t as in-depth as many of us assume, in fact the garment is really just freshened up with spot cleaning and pressing.

Crucially when an item is dry cleaned a chemical called PERC is used. This toxic chemical is not an ideal substance to be in contact with nor is it good for the environment. Laundrie has found the best way to combat this is with Wet Cleaning. Garments are cleaner, pressed better and smell fresher with this sustainable approach.

Unfortunately not all items can be cleaned this way, such as curtains etc., so for now Dry Cleaning is still available for specific items and for customers who request it, at least until the geniuses at Laundrie come up with an even better solution!

All detergents and products at Laundrie are eco-friendly and all packaging is biodegradable. In the coming months Laundrie is planning to switch to electric vehicles and looking at non-vehicular transport methods, to continuously strive for genuinely impactful green practices.

For customers, the greener approach to laundry services is a no-brainer. From wash and fold, wash and iron to iron only, home and bedding and special requests, Laundrie has all the bases covered with same-day pickup available to boot. Users simply choose the option that suits them best and a Laundrie representative will come to their home, take their laundry away and return it as good as new. It’s peak convenience.

For more information visit www.laundr.ie or follow on social media: Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @laundriedublin.