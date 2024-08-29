Dublin Airport warns passengers of security changes this September

Dublin Airport has warned passengers that they should expect changes to its security rules, beginning this September.

The airport had recently introduced new C3 scanners, meaning that passengers could keep their laptops and liquids in their hand luggage through security. It also meant that they would not have to abide by the 100ml limit for liquids.

However, due to changes to the EU's regulations, Dublin Airport is now having to temporarily change its security procedures.

From this Sunday, September 1, all passengers travelling out of Dublin Airport “must be prepared to remove all liquids, aerosols and gels (LAGs) from their hand luggage prior to screening, with all LAGs to be under 100mls.”

The airport’s managing director, Gary McLean, explained: “These changes, which apply to all airports in Ireland and Europe with C3 scanners, are being introduced at a time when the roll-out of new C3 scanners is ongoing at Dublin Airport.”

As the C3 scanners are being rolled out at different stages in Terminal 1 and 2, the new security guidance for each terminal differs slightly.

For passengers travelling through Terminal 1, all LAGs in hand luggage must be under 100mls, and fit inside one clear 1 litre bag. Only one bag is permitted per passenger, and passengers must also be prepared to take large electronic items (such as laptops and tablets) out of their bags.

For passengers in Terminal 2, all LAGs in hand luggage must be under 100mls. They must fit in clear bags, but there is no limit on the number of bags or 100mls containers that a passenger can have. Large electronic items can stay in hand luggage.

In both terminals, baby food and milk, medicines and special dietary requirements can stay in containers over 100mls, but they must be removed from any bags during security.

"In Terminal 2, all of the security lanes in operation are now fitted with new C3 scanners, so all passengers are assured of using a C3 scanner,” Mr McLean detailed.

“However, in Terminal 1, due to the age of the building, the roll-out is taking slightly longer, so it cannot be guaranteed whether a passenger will go through a lane with C3 scanners installed or the older technology,” he added.

Dublin Airport hopes to have all of their new C3 scanners fitted by October 2025.