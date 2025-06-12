Dua Lipa officially confirms engagement to Callum Turner

Dua Lipa has finally addressed her engagement rumours!

After months of speculation, the Houdini hitmaker has officially confirmed that she is engaged to her partner, British actor Callum Turner.

Rumours of the couple’s engagement were first sparked in December of last year, when Dua uploaded several photos to Instagram that featured a gold band with a round diamond on her ring finger.

Now, over a year after she started dating Callum in January 2024, the Grammy winner has revealed that she is set to become a wife.

In an interview with British Vogue, the 29-year-old gushed: “Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever – it’s a really special feeling.”

Dua revealed that the ring was custom made for her, with Callum choosing to consult with her best friends and her sister, Rina, for advice.

“I’m obsessed with it. It’s so me. It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well,” she praised.

Dua also reflected on the moment that she met Fantastic Beasts star Callum for the first time, at The River Cafe in London after being introduced by cofounder Ruth Rogers.

One year later, the pair crossed paths again, and Dua confessed that she thought to herself: “Oh, it’s that really hot guy from The River Cafe.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Dance The Night singer admitted that the happy couple have yet to set a date for their nuptials, due to their busy schedules.

“I want to finish my tour, Callum’s shooting, so we’re just enjoying this period. I’ve never been someone who’s really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden I’m like: ‘Oh, what would I wear?’” Dua teased.