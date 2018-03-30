Dua Lipa is setting new rules against music industry sexism

Dua Lipa is hitting out against the gender double standards that exist in the music industry and wider society.

The New Rules singer expressed in an interview that she feels female artists are not taken seriously in the same way male artists are.

'For a female artist, it takes a lot more to be taken seriously if you're not sat down at a piano or with a guitar, you know?' she recently told British GQ.

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on Mar 25, 2018 at 10:35pm PDT

"For a male artist, people instantly assume they write their own music, but for women, they assume it's all manufactured.'

Referring to the recent #MeToo movement, the singer went on to highlight the toxicity of a 'lad culture.'

'You know, even from school, growing up with kiss chase or whatever, it's been ingrained in our heads that boys will be boys and its harmless fun and no big deal and to brush things off,' she told the mag.

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on Feb 24, 2018 at 2:46am PST

'Like catcalling. To some it might not seem a lot, but it affects your mood, people get embarrassed about the way they dress.'

Hear hear, Dua, hear hear.