Aldi have stunning home and interiors pieces hitting store

Aldi have some stunning highlights to your home at amazing prices, on sale in 142 stores nationwide from Thursday, 12th March. Get them while you still can!

Soft Feel Rug €19.99 each – Super soft pile for a luxurious look and feel. Choose from Round in grey, approx. 100cm diameter or Rectangular in grey or dark grey, approx. 80 x 140cm.

Marble Nested Tables €59.99 set – Elegant marble-topped tables that nest together to save space. Approx. 1.8cm thick solid marble tops and metal legs. Small table approx. 40 x 40 x 45cm. Large table approx. 45 x 45 x 52cm. Heavy package, requires 2-person lift.

Premium Kettle €24.99 each – Traditional design kettle with rapid boil so you can enjoy your favourite drink sooner. Matches the Premium Toaster. Limescale filter. Water level gauge. Cordless design with 360° centre contact station. Available in brushed stainless steel, glossy black or glossy white. Approx. 1.7 litre capacity. Free 3 Year warranty.

100% Cotton Printed Duvet Set €22.99 (double), €26.99 (king) and €29.99 (super king) – 100% cotton duvet set/ Designs coordinate with Cotton Fitted Sheets. Includes 2 Pillowcases. Available in 4 designs.

Highlights for the home:

Tassel/Pompom Cushion €6.99 each – Matches Knitted Throw. Choose from Tassel design, approx. 43 x 43cm or Pompom design, approx. 30 x 50cm. Available in blue, ochre, pink or grey.

Shaped Magazine Storage €7.99 each – Available in 2 designs in black or grey. Approx. 33 x 33 x 7.5cm.

Large Storage Ottoman €18.99 each – Designed to look at home with any décor. Made with FSC® certified wood. Collapsible for easy storage. Padded top works as a seat. Available in grey or cream. Approx. 80 x 40 x 40cm.

Knitted Throw €29.99 each – Warm and comfy, 100% cotton throw. Matches Tassel/ Pompom Cushions. Machine washable. Available in ochre, blue, grey or pink. Approx. 150 x 200cm.

Wooden DAB & FM Radio €44.99 each – FM/DAB/DAB+ with Bluetooth®. 3.5mm Aux-in. 10W output. LCD display with alarm clock function. 40 pre-set stations with auto-scan. DC and earphone jack. Beech wood effect finish. Batteries not included. Free 1 Year Warranty.

Hallway Style:

Luxury Plush Mat €6.99 each – Hardwearing mat with a soft feel. Matches the Luxury Plush Runner. Machine washable. Choose from 4 designs. Approx. 50 x 50cm.

Spring Home Artificial Plant €12.99 each – Choose from Monstera, Fiddle Leaf or Dollar Leaf in a cement pot.

Door Butler Mat €12.99 each – A premium quality doormat that protects floors from dirt and mud. Galvanised wire rods with coir bristles for scraping boots and shoes. Approx. 40 x 60cm.

Luxury Plush Runner €14.99 each – Soft under-foot mat perfect for hallways. Matches the Luxury Plush Mat. Machine washable. Choose from 4 designs. Approx. 57 x 150cm.

Living room style:

2 Pack Cushions €8.99 per 2 pack– 2 pack of same-colour cushions. Machine washable. Matches the Knitted Throw. Available in ochre, pink, grey or blue. Approx. 43 x 43cm.

Contemporary Rug €26.99 each – 4 stylish designs to choose from. Available in Moroccan blue or blue/grey, blue/pink, grey/white Stripes. Approx. 120 x 170cm.

Rest assured! Comfort, quality and value for your bedroom.

Super-Soft Throw €8.99 each – A cosy accent for your bedroom. Available in teal, winter white, grey or pink. Approx. 150 x 180cm.

100% Cotton Fitted Sheet €9.99 (double), €10.99 (king) and €11.99 (super king) – Colours coordinate with the Cotton Printed Duvet Set. Available in 4 colours.

Bedding that does more:

Did you know – Aldi’s anti-allergy bedding has been scientifically proven to significantly reduce the presence of dust mites and bacteria?

Anti-Allergy Embossed Pillow Pair €8.99 per 2 pack – Chevron embossed design covers with anti-allergy treated polyester fibre. Machine washable. Protects against dust mites and bacteria.

Airflow Pillow €9.99 each – A cool, comfortable and supportive pillow with mesh panels to assist air to flow through the pillow for an improved night’s sleep. Approx. 74 x 48cm.

Perfect Pillow €14.99 each – A soft-to-the-touch pillow to help you enjoy a perfect night’s sleep. Includes 4 Pads, which can be added or removed to provide the ideal sleeping position for any user. Approx. 74 x 48cm.

Anti-Allergy Embossed Duvet €19.99 (double) and €24.99 (king) – All the warmth of a 10.5 tog duvet with anti-allergy protection against dust mites and bacteria. Machine washable. Chevron embossed design. Microfibre cover.

Airstream® Coolmax Topper €39.99 (single), €44.99 (double) and €49.99 (king) – Soft and springy mattress topper. Breathable fibres for comfortable free air flow. Machine washable cover. Zip closure.

Bathroom essentials

Make more of your bathroom for less!

Geo Patterned Towels €4.99 (hand towel), €6.99 (bath towel) and €8.99 (bath sheet) – 100% cotton contemporary style bath sheets and towels. Choose from Geo, Hoop, Diamond or Chevron designs. Hand Towel approx. 50 x 90cm, Bath Towel approx. 70 x 125cm, Bath Sheet approx. 100 x 150cm.

Memory Foam Bath Mat €9.99 each – Comfy, soft and luxurious. Available in grey, navy, taupe or white. Choose from 2 designs, not all colours available in both designs/ Approx. 50 x 80cm.

Body Fat Scale €12.99 – Analyses body fat, muscle mass and water content. Calorie requirement recommendation. Memory for up to 12 users. Available in round or square designs in assorted colours. Max. load approx. 180kg. Free 3 Year Warranty.

Cook like a pro. Quality cookware your kitchen deserves.

Small Professional Pans €14.99 each – Choose from 20cm Frying Pan, 12cm Milk Pan or 14cm Milk Pan.

Griddle Tray €15.99 each – Aluminium tray with 3-layer non-stick coating. Design matches Professional Pans. Oven safe up to max. 220°C. Suitable for all hobs excluding induction. Approx. 29.5 x 22.5 x 3cm (excluding handles).

Large Professional Pans €24.99 each – Choose from approx. 6.5 litre Stock Pot with Lid, 28cm Frying Pan with Lid, 30cm Wok without lid or 28cm Sauté Pan with Lid.

Kitchen helpers. From a quality wine cooler to handy gadgets, we can help you complete your kitchen.

Kitchen Gadgets €2.99 each – Dishwasher safe. Match Kitchen Utensils. Choose from Mini Grater, Peeler, Garlic Press, Jar Scraper, Mandolin, Jar Opener, Grater, Can Opener, Julienne Peeler, Y-Peeler or Egg Ring. Available in red or grey.

Kitchen Shelf Organiser/Cutlery Tray €4.99 each – Choose from Shelf organiser (approx. 37.7 x 24.5 x 8.7cm) or 6 compartment Cutlery Tray. Available in white/grey or dark grey/light grey.

Kitchen Canister €7.99 each – 100% stoneware canisters. Wooden lid with silicone seal. Choose from Large (approx. 20 x 11cm), 2 Pack of Medium (approx. 11 x 11cm) or 3 Pack of Small Canisters (approx. 7 x 11cm). Available in assorted designs.

Egg Storage €8.99 each – FSC® certified wood design includes 2 doors and 2 shelves for 3 eggs each. Magnetic closure. Available in grey/wood or white design. Approx. 20.5 x 10 x 22.5cm.

Pizza Board and Cutter €13.99 each – Hardwearing acacia wood board with 6 guide grooves. Wipe clean. Includes stainless steel Cutter with wooden handle. Approx. 15"/34cm diameter.

Premium Toaster €24.99 each – Matches the Premium Kettle. 2 wide slots for thick bread slices, muffins, bagels and crumpets. 6 browning levels. Reheat, defrost and cancel functions. Removable crumb tray. Available in brushed stainless steel, glossy black or glossy white. Free 3 Year Warranty.

Wine Cooler €69.99 each – Free-standing electric chiller for storing wine at the optimum temperature. Energy class A+. Internal light. Noise level 38dB. 8-18°C temperature range. 3 chrome shelves and glass door. Approx. 25 x 51.5 x 46cm. Approx. 23 litre capacity. Free 3 Year Warranty.

The above products and more are on sale in 142 Aldi stores nationwide from Thursday, 12th March while stocks last.