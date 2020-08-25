Drooling! This Sligo cafe is the perfect place for brunch

Meet your new brunch obsession. Baker Boys cafe, deli and bakery back open for sit in service in Sligo.

Safety of customers is top of the menu for owners Jane and Myles Lambert who are thrilled to have Baker Boys back open for sit in service. Their takeaway deli and bakery kept many Sligonians sane during the lockdown and now Baker Boys can safely open their doors again, bringing their unique flair for good tasting food, slick design and amazing coffee.

Jane and Myles, creators of Strandhill’s Shells Café and Baker Boys (Shells' urban cousin) have changed up the cafe layout, changed up the menu and even have a new chef so the Baker Boys team are feeling re-energised.

Jane shared: “It’s such a positive boost for us and for Sligo to be able to reopen safely. We’ve had to constantly adapt our business model over the past few months. We have such amazing and loyal customers that we can’t wait to get them back in the door. We also want to welcome new customers to 23 Finisklin Road to check out Baker Boys.

"We have private carpark, outdoor seating, arguably the best brunch, high ceilings and a ton of space so everyone including our staff can feel safe, comfortable and relaxed whether you’re a local or on staycation," Jane added.

If you pop in, you just have to try Baker Boys’ infamous mac 'n' cheese, fluffy french toast, sourdough crumpet with pork and leek sausage, veggie lasagna, Swedish meatballs, Atlantic seafood chowder or just chill with a pastry and a coffee. Early risers will be treated to home-bakes, breads, sourdough croissants and scones that are still warm and waiting to be eaten. For vegans, there are almond pain au choc, vegan croissant and vegan almond twists or vegan Bombay chilli flatbread

Baker Boys isn’t all style and no substance, this place has got heart and a dedicated bakery on-site. Jane says: “We bake five different types of bread each morning so customers can expect sumptuous in-house baking.”

“The core ethos of Baker Boys is to delight, with a fresh modern style of interiors and food as well as offering a social, fun and inviting space to take a break from the daily working grind. With the grab-and-go type of diner in mind, Baker Boys deli offers awesome barista-prepared coffee, fresh salads, home roast–on-a-roll and a lot more besides.”

The crew at Baker Boys offer a catering menu with delicious local and seasonal food – everything from sandwiches and pastry platters to salads, canapés and hot buffets.

And treat the one you love to a Treat Box – house made treats, cookies, brownies and power balls. Perfect for elevenses and all dietary requirements catered for.

Jane and Myles always collaborate with incredible local talent to bring their vision to life – including Noji Architects, Trevor Finnegan from Revert Design, Bua Marketing, Wonders and Signs. Everything from the hand-poured concrete sink and signage to the crockery is locally sourced and carefully considered. Baker Boys serve up garden salads starring Carrowgarry Farm leaves and veg, and coffee from McCabes Coffee.

Sit in service operating Wednesday – Friday (10am-3pm) and Saturday (9am-3pm) at first.

Deli and bakery open for takeaway Tuesday – Friday (7.30am – 3pm) and Saturday (9am-3pm).