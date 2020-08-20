Drooling! Gin & Tonic flavoured After Eights are coming soon

After Eight fans, get excited!

A brand-new, limited-edition flavour from your favourite fondant mint is coming soon and you're going to love it.

Available in a 200g carton, deliciously zingy After Eight Gin & Tonic & Mint features gin and tonic-flavoured mint fondant enrobed in rich dark chocolate, made with cocoa responsibly sourced through the Nestlé Cocoa Plan.

Maria McKenna, Confectionery Marketing Manager for Nestlé Ireland said: “Gin has rapidly become the nation’s spirit of choice, so what could be better than combining the flavours of our favourite tipple with the delicious mint fondant and dark chocolate that has made After Eight so popular for almost sixty years.

“After Eight Gin & Tonic & Mint is a delightfully fresh, zesty twist on a classic, and we believe this limited-edition flavour will prove a very popular addition to the After Eight range between now and Christmas. Gin O’Clock has officially arrived!”

Established in 1962, After Eight is crafted with 100% natural peppermint oil and is free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives.

The limited-edition After Eight Gin & Tonic & Mint will be available from all major supermarkets in Ireland from September until Christmas.