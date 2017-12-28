Drivers told to be cautious following status yellow snow-ice warning

Motorists have been warned against making unnecessary journeys as a status yellow snow-ice warning has been issued across the country.

AA Roadwatch advised drivers to be extra diligent if traveling today. They shared, “Very cold this morning, with ice & frost across the country. Allow time to de-ice your car & remember it can take 10x longer to stop on icy roads.”

#CORK Extreme care advised in the Cobh area, especially around Cobh Community Hospital, as there are patches of black ice. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) December 28, 2017

Drivers should be aware of the conditions in their local area before setting off on their journey. It has been recommended that they give themselves extra time to travel and to beware of black ice.

Temperatures are set to fall to as low as -4, with freezing fog and sleet forecasted too. Met Éireann has shared that some counties will see up to 3 cm of snowfall

The weather warning will remain in place until 9 pm today.