Drake is crowned the King of Spotify BUT where’s all the women?

We can't say we are surprised by Drake securing the top spot and his crown is well deserved.

For months on end, we bopped along to tunes like God's Plan and In My Feelings.

And our love of his album, Scorpion has earned the Canadian the most-streamed artist of the year worldwide.

The music platform announced the rapper had a staggering 8.2 BILLION streams in 2018.

He also claimed the title of the most-streamed album with Scorpion and God's Plan was the most-streamed song of this year.

Hot on his heels, the top artists of the year on Spotify are Post Malone, XXXTentacion, J Balvin and Ed Sheeran – Cough, cough, where are the women at???

Though the list is seriously lacking women, Ariana Grande did rank top of the board for the female artists globally.

Ariana was followed by Dua Lipa, Cardi B, Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello.

Here's hoping that for 2019 we will have some more ladies in the top positions.