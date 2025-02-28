Dr Zoe Williams shares why she had to write emergency will in hospital

Dr Zoe Williams has recalled a terrifying medical incident that led her to write an emergency will.

The TV star is best known for being a part of This Morning’s team of experts. Zoe, who is a practicing GP for the NHS, is also a mum to her three-year-old son Lisbon, whom she shares with her partner Stuart McKay.

Now, Zoe has taken the opportunity to open up about a worrying health scare that she recently endured.

In an interview with OK!, the 44-year-old recalled the moment when she was rushed to hospital last October with heart problems.

"I ended up spending a night in hospital and at one point they almost had to put the paddles on my heart – not because my heart had stopped – but to try and shock it back into a normal rhythm. So they had me write an emergency will. It was very scary," Zoe explained.

"I had to, for the first time, consider my own mortality. I didn't think I was going to die, but I also didn't feel completely certain that I wasn't going to die in that scenario, hence the makeshift will,” the mother-of-one detailed.

Zoe then went on to share how her health has been since her terrifying stint in hospital.

"I've had a procedure which means that won't happen again and I've been reassured by the cardiologist that it's not anything I've done, my heart is actually very healthy. It's just a thing where some people are unlucky. But in some ways I'm glad that happened to me, it's been a bit of a gift as it gets you thinking about the things that matter,” the TV star confessed.

"At the time, I thought, 'Is it caffeine? Is it stress?' and it turns out it was probably none of those things. But in those few weeks before I saw the cardiologist, I thought, 'I can't afford to be stressed any more,’” Zoe continued, adding: “It got me to really take a look at my life and what's important.”