Dr. Bronner’s is calling on consumers to go green for World Earth Month

This month celebrate Earth Month and World Earth Day (Thursday, 22nd April) with organic and fair-trade personal care brand, Dr. Bronner’s. Partnering with fair trade and organic projects to build equitable supply chains, cut the chemicals and go green with Dr. Bronner’s personal care range, including multi-purpose soaps, body lotions, balms, hand hygiene sprays and more – all of which are made from organic, plant-based ingredients of the highest quality.

The Dr. Bronner’s product range contains no synthetic foaming agents, thickeners, preservatives, dyes or whiteners and use 100% post-consumer recycled cylinder bottles and paper labels. Completely biodegradable, the Dr. Bronner’s range is made with certified fair trade and organic ingredients sourced from India, Ghana (palm oil), Palestine (olive oil), Israel (olive oil), Pavitramenthe (peppermint oil) and Sri Lanka (coconut oil).

Dr. Bronner’s is committed to honouring the vision of its founder, Emanuel Bronner, by continuing to make socially environmentally responsible products of the highest quality, and dedicating all profits not needed for business to progressive causes and charities. In highlighting efforts to curb the effects of climate change, Dr. Bronner’s “Heal Earth!” partnership has launched with its global network of distributors to educate not only about the integrity of its products, but to focus on how to use regenerative organic agriculture throughout the supply chain to reduce carbon from the atmosphere back into the soil.

Most recently, Dr. Bronner’s announced its new All-One Ireland Initiative with a donation to environmental conservation organisation, VOICE Ireland, who work to empower individuals and local communities to take positive action to conserve natural resources. Dr. Bronner’s will support VOICE Ireland’s ‘Sick of Plastic Campaign’ to promote reusable packaging alternatives instead of single use plastic.

This April, Go Green and “Heal Earth!” with a range of Dr. Bronner’s products including:

Dr. Bronner’s 18 in 1 Pure Castile Liquid Soap 236ml – €10.95

A must have in any household, the Dr. Bronner’s 18-in-1 Hemp Pure-Castile Soap is concentrated, biodegradable, versatile and effective. Made with organic and certified fair-trade ingredients, this multi-purpose soap is suitable for just about any cleaning task.

Packaged in a 100% post-consumer recycled bottle that is also recyclable, this liquid soap is available in a variety of scents including Unscented Baby Mild and eight scents, including Peppermint, Lavender, Green Tea, Eucalyptus, Citrus, Almond, Rose, and Tea Tree. Some of the 18 uses include:

Household Tasks – Cleaning floors, windows, kitchen and bathroom.

Pet Shampoo – Soak the fur of your four-legged friend.

Stain Remover – lather one or two drops of soap on a sponge.

Dishwashing Liquid – for those on clean up duty, citrus scent recommended.

Laundry Handwash – washing clothes, home fabric items.

Make Up Brush Cleaner – Perfect for cleaning cosmetic, make-up brushes.

Check out the full 18-in-1 uses and information on how to dilute here.

Dr. Bronner’s Whole Kernel Organic Virgin Coconut Oil (VCO) – €14.95

Dr. Bronner’s Organic Virgin Coconut Oil is expeller-pressed from the fresh, carefully dried coconut kernel, which gives it a mild, delicious aroma. Versatile and healthy, VCO can be used for stir-frying, soups, sauces, baking, deserts, and body care.

Dr. Bronner’s Organic Virgin Coconut Oil is produced at Serendipol in Sri Lanka’s coconut triangle. Serendipol was founded by Dr. Bronner’s in the company’s ongoing effort to create a cleaner supply chain by sourcing all of their major raw ingredients from fair trade sources. Dr. Bronner’s has converted some 500 growers to organic practices, thereby improving soil fertility and increasing yields. The production staff has grown to 160 workers who enjoy working conditions and compensation uncommon in the industry.

Dr. Bronner’s Peppermint Organic Hand Hygiene Spray – €6.95

A home and hand-bag essential that can be used on-the-go, on buses and trains to help combat cold and flu season. The organic and fair-trade peppermint oil in this new product is sourced from Pavitramenthe, Dr. Bronner’s partner in Bareilly, India, where more than 1,500 farmers utilize regenerative organic agriculture practices.

The Peppermint Organic Hand Hygiene Spray contains the active ingredient, ethyl alcohol, which is 99.9% effective against germs, while the peppermint oil leaves behind an uplifting scent. Organic glycerin, which naturally draws moisture into the skin, is added to the hand spray rather than synthetic petrochemical thickeners, leaving a smooth after-feel that is not sticky or drying. Dr. Bronner’s Organic Hand Hygiene Spray is also available in a calming lavender scent.

Dr. Bronner’s Sal Suds – from €15.95

The Dr. Bronner’s Sal Suds is not a soap but instead is a concentrated hard-surface all-purpose cleaner. Made from plant-based surfactants with natural fir needle and spruce essential oils, without any synthetic dyes, fragrances or preservatives. Sal Suds is the ultimate multi-purpose cleaner, great for just about any household task. 100% cruelty-free and biodegradable, use a couple tablespoons for an average load of laundry, dilute with water to sponge down countertops or to mop your floor, or even mix with baking soda to make a powerful scouring agent for bathtubs and sinks.

Check out information on how to dilute Sal-Suds here.

Dr. Bronner’s range is stocked in health stores and selected pharmacies nationwide and can also be purchased online at www.healthybuzz.ie