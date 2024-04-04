Dr Alex George confirms he’s back in hospital amid ongoing illness

Dr Alex George has confirmed he is back in hospital, just two days after being discharged.

On Monday (April 1), the former Love Island star revealed on Instagram that he had taken himself to hospital with quinsy, a rare complication of tonsillitis.

At the time, Dr Alex confirmed that he had to undergo two procedures, as he could “hardly swallow” in his condition.

Then, on Tuesday, the 33-year-old delighted his fanbase when he confirmed that he had been discharged from hospital, armed with “painkillers, antibiotics, steroids and gratitude”.

However, Dr Alex’s recovery has since taken a few steps back, as the reality star has now shared that he is back in hospital for a second time.

Taking to social media earlier today, Dr Alex posted a selfie from his hospital bed, writing: “Spirit feels a bit broken writing this but sadly I had to come back to A&E this morning, throat was swelling up and getting worse with quinsy.”

Dr Alex continued: “Breathing is ok but that's always the big worry. Really want to be positive but I haven’t slept in a week, hardly eaten with pain and fevers. I know there are so many worse off than me and I am doing my best to be grateful and positive but yeh, can’t always be I guess.”

The reality star concluded his message by thanking the hospital’s medical professionals.

“The doctors and nurses have been so kind and caring, thank you. Just got to roll with punches now and I will be better soon. Thank you so much for the love and support,” he penned.

Following his disheartening update, many of Dr Alex’s 1.9M followers have sent him their continued well-wishes.

“Take care Alex, thinking of you. You absolutely don't have to feel positive all the time, this sounds dreadful for you. Sending hugs,” one fan commented.

“Oh god Alex. You poor thing. Hoping you turn a corner soon. Rest up lovely,” another replied.