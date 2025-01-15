Downton Abbey’s Jessica Brown Findlay reflects on recent baby loss

Jessica Brown Findlay has heartbreakingly revealed that she suffered a baby loss just a few months ago.

The Downton Abbey star is a mum to twin sons, whom she welcomed via IVF in November 2022, alongside her husband Ziggy Heath.

Now, as she continues life as a twin mum, Jessica has revealed that she has experienced multiple miscarriages throughout her fertility journey, including one several months ago.

Speaking on Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, the 35-year-old detailed her baby losses.

“Before the boys were born, I had three [losses]. I had two with conceiving unaided and one chemical miscarriage that happened with IVF that we knew was going to happen, because the bloods had come back with really low numbers,” she recalled, before adding: “And then one happened about two and a half months ago.”

Jessica then went on to share more about her recent miscarriage, recalling that she felt “terrified but thrilled” when she fell pregnant.

“We went back to our doctor, our amazing doctor who'd helped us get our twins, and she was so funny. She scanned me. There was one. And she was like, ‘Okay, great. Cool, cool,’” the actress stated.

Jessica then reflected on one particular night when she began to have a “sense of dread” about her pregnancy.

“I went the next morning and I went for a scan, and there wasn't a heartbeat anymore. I'd gone on my own because I was like, ‘Look, no, no, no, I'm fine. Because, you know, you're working. We've got the boys. I'm just going to go and if everything's okay, then I'll just come home.’ And if it's not, you know, we always say, we'll just cross the bridge when we come to it,” she stated.

“I was obviously devastated, but the woman sort of said what I should do and that I should get myself to a hospital. I just kind of made a beeline for the hospital where the boys had been born because I wanted to be somewhere familiar,” she concluded.