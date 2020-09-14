Downton Abbey’s Jessica Brown Findlay had a small secret wedding

The Downton Abbey actress said ‘I do’ over the weekend in a surprise wedding, looking absolutely spectacular. She wed fellow actor, Ziggy Smith, on September 12.

The 31-year-old confirmed the exciting news on Instagram today, by posting a series of images from her special day. In the first black-and-white photo, Jessica and Ziggy are lovingly embracing outside.

She captioned the post saying, “[heart emoji] wins every time. A weekend of dreams. Small celebrations felt HUGE. And now what a birthday! X I love you.”

From this first image we can see that Jessica wore a gorgeous dress, with a high-neck collar and intricate lace sleeves, with a floral pattern flowing throughout. Her hair is elegantly styled in a low bun, and she’s also wearing a beautifully bedazzled headband.

Ziggy on the other hand, seems to be wearing a waistcoat covered in a bold floral pattern. Luckily for us, Jessica also shared another image to her Instagram Stories, which showed an awful lot more of her stunning gown.

In this photo, the two are inside the empty church where they tied the knot. It revealed that Jessica’s gown included a sweeping tulle skirt and shoulder-length veil. Meanwhile, Ziggy, looking dapper, hid his extravagant waistcoat undo a classic black suit.

Photo: Instagram

We can also make out the grandness of the room where the happy couple had their fairy-tale wedding. The lofty church offered gloriously high ceilings, intricate wall arches and hanging chandeliers, which were lit up to shine bright on the blissful newlyweds.

While Jessica might be best known for her role as Lady Sybil Crawley from the ITV period drama, Downton Abbey, it was on the set of BBC series, Harlots where she and Ziggy met in 2017. The two co-stars have been together ever since.

Congratulations to you both!