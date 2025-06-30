Downton Abbey fans react to full trailer for The Grand Finale

We finally have a full trailer for the last ever Downton Abbey film!

In May of last year, Focus Features announced that they were producing a third – and final – film in the Downton Abbey franchise.

The beloved period drama initially aired for six series on ITV, before it transitioned into two cinematic releases, the last of which premiered in 2022.

Now, ahead of the final movie’s release this September, Downton fans have been treated to a full-length trailer!

Earlier today, the team behind Focus Features took to social media to release the official trailer for Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, which can be viewed below.

To the shock of some fans, the trailer reveals that Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) has divorced her husband, Henry Talbot (played by Matthew Goode). Goode had previously confirmed that he would not be appearing in the third film, following his brief cameo in the first and absence in the second movie.

As per Focus Features’ logline, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale “follows the Crawley family and their staff as they enter the 1930s”.

The synopsis continues: “When Mary finds herself at the center of a public scandal and the family faces financial trouble, the entire household grapples with the threat of social disgrace. The Crawleys must embrace change as the staff prepares for a new chapter with the next generation leading Downton Abbey into the future.”

The final film will see the return of the majority of the franchise’s cast, including Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern, Laura Carmichael, Allen Leech, Joanne Froggatt, Brendan Coyle, Jim Carter and Phyllis Logan.

The movie is also expected to pay an emotional tribute to the late Maggie Smith, who passed away last September.

Following the trailer release, many Downton fans have been taking to Instagram to express their thoughts so far.

“Why couldn’t they just give Mary a happy ever after?” one viewer questioned.

“I'm not ready to say goodbye to them,” another admitted.

“No one’s leaving that cinema with dry eyes,” a third fan joked.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale will premiere in cinemas on September 12.