Downton Abbey fans exclaim as first look is released for final film

We finally have a first look at the final Downton Abbey movie!

In May of last year, it was confirmed that production had begun on the third and final Downton Abbey feature film.

The franchise – which initially began on ITV screens in 2010, and ran for five successful series – was adapted for cinemas back in 2019, with the first Downton Abbey film. Then, in 2022, fans returned to the big screen for the second movie instalment, titled Downton Abbey: A New Era.

Now, three years after we were last reunited with the Crawley family, viewers have been treated to a special first glimpse at the third – and final – Downton movie.

Yesterday, the producers behind Focus Features and Carnival Films took to social media to unveil the first official poster for the latest film.

The poster showcases the eldest Crawley sister, Lady Mary Talbot (played by Michelle Dockery), donning a red gown and walking down one of Downton’s lavish hallways.

“The time has come to say goodbye,” the team wrote as the poster’s caption, before going on to announce the movie’s official title.

“#DowntonAbbey: The Grand Finale is only in theaters September 12,” they added.

Following the exciting update, many Downton Abbey fans have since been taking to Instagram to share their thoughts so far.

“This will feel like saying goodbye to a dear friend,” one viewer penned.

“NO I’M NOT READY TO SAY GOODBYE,” another commented.

“This is going to wreck me, I just know it!” a third fan exclaimed.

Alongside Michelle Dockery, the key members of the Crawley family will include Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Laura Carmichael, Penelope Wilton, Douglas Reith, Allen Leech and Harry Hadden-Paton.

In terms of the Downton staff, Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Joanne Froggatt, Brendan Coyle, Lesley Nicol, Sophie McShera, Michael Fox, Kevin Doyle and Raquel Cassidy will all be reprising their roles.

With the sad passing of Dame Maggie Smith last September, as well as her character’s death at the end of the second movie, fans will also be hoping for a poignant tribute to the legendary star.