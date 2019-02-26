Don’t throw away old mascara – donate them & help animals in need

When it comes to being eco-conscious, our makeup bags are not usually our first port of call.

When you finish a makeup item, it can be difficult to find out what you can do with the empty other than tossing it in the trash.

However, now there is a place to send your mascara wands – while helping improve the health of wild animals in the process.

The Appalachian Wildlife Reserve in North Carolina is continuing it's work on the Wands For Wildlife initiative – and they want your old mascara wands.

You might go through a couple of tubes a year if you wear makeup every day, and those wands can be donated to the Reserve to help groom the injured wild animals who are cared for.

'Old mascara wands are used to remove fly eggs and larva from the fur of wild animals,' the initiative says.

'They work great because the bristles are close together.'

'Send your wands or gather old mascara wands and donations to help the wild ones'

Who knew your old wands could go to such a cute cause?