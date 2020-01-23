Keep going! Here are 5 easy ways to stay healthy and active in 2020

This is officially the week that most people slip from their new year's resolution. Trying to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle is not easy. The last thing you want to do is go for a jog on a dreary January evening. We dream of curling up on the sofa and calling our good friends at Domino's but Anna Geary is here to keep us motivated. She has shared her top tips to maintain your 2020 resolutions and they're all pretty easy.

She suggests that before you bin your decisions, simply take your foot off the pedal and apply these simple rules to achieve success when you're struggling to stay on target.

Water

Water is so essential to ensure we stay healthy for the rest of 2020. I make sure I drink plenty of water throughout the day and having tea and coffee in moderation.

Eat Slowly and Often

Don’t rush your meals and take the time as much as possible to enjoy them. Make sure you chew your food well before swallowing, this will give your gut a chance to absorb the best nutrients from your diet. I’d encourage you to ‘listen to your gut’ too, and if you feel something isn’t right, be proactive and seek advice.

Vegetable Smoothies

Vegetable smoothies can be a great way to get lots of nutrients. Don’t overload the smoothie with fruit; however, too much fruit would mean too many sugars are entering your body at once. Try a smoothie with three/four vegs to one fruit.

Probiotics

Probiotics like Alflorex can be a great way to ensuring you add good bacteria to your gut to help it stay healthy. Alflorex is available over the counter from pharmacies and health stores nationwide at under €1 a day per capsule – less than a cup of coffee!

Exercise

There’s no point in having the best diet without ensuring your body gets the use it needs. It could be as simple as going for a short walk every day, but the main thing is to get moving. Exercise has been shown to improve the transit time for food through your gut.

In addition to this, making sure you get enough sleep is also vital to ensure you maintain a healthy body and mind.