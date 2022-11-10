Donegal car crash leaves one girl dead & two men seriously injured

A teenage girl has tragically passed away following a two-car collision in Co.Donegal late last night.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision that involved two cars. The collision occurred at approximately 11:55pm on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, on the Ramelton Road in Letterkenny, Co.Donegal.

The front-seat passenger of one of the vehicles involved, a girl in her late teens, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The male drivers of both vehicles were taken to be treated at Letterkenny University Hospital with serious injuries.

The road is currently closed and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested. Diversions are currently in place for locals.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward to help with their investigation.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the Ramelton Road, Letterkenny, between 11.30pm and midnight are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.