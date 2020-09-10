Domino’s rolls out new vegan pizza and just in time for the weekend

Truckloads of fresh veggies and vegan dough balls have been delivered to Domino's stores all over Ireland as hundreds of pizza chefs get to work as the nation’s best loved pizza rolls out it's much anticipated vegan pizzas across the country.

Following a highly successful trial at three stores earlier this year in Dublin, Cork and Belfast, two delicious pizzas have been added to menus nationwide: the Vegan Margherita is made using the signature vine-ripened tomato sauce, Domino’s very own vegan cheese alternative, and is topped with freshly diced tomatoes and a generous scattering of Domino’s unique herb blend, while the Vegan Vegi Supreme stays true to the much-loved original, adorned with a rainbow of delicious and fresh vegetables, including mushrooms, sweetcorn, onions, green and red peppers.

During the trial, Domino's new vegan fans challenged the pizza company to create a version of the Garlic & Herb dip they'd heard so many rave reviews of. And now their prayers have been answered as the food innovation crew at Domino's has created a vegan friendly version of the iconic dip so vegans everywhere can enjoy the full dunking experience too.

Melanie Howe, Legume Legend at Domino’s said: “Domino's may not be the first, but following fantastic feedback from our recent trial, we're confident ours tastes the best. Our pizza chefs have been tucked away in test kitchens perfecting the recipe to ensure our vegan friendly range recreates the unique magic of Domino's famous original dough.

Of course, nothing says Domino’s like our Garlic & Herb dip, so we're proud to have perfected a worthy equivalent of the legendary pot so our vegan fans can also dunk or drizzle to their hearts’ content.”

The Domino's vegan friendly range includes: the Vegan Margherita, the Vegan Vegi Supreme, Potato Wedges, the Vegan Friendly Garlic & Herb Dip, the BBQ Dip, Frank's Hot Sauce, the Sweet Chilli dip and the Tangy Salsa dip.

The Domino’s vegan friendly range is available in stores across Ireland now and can be ordered online on www.dominos.ie.