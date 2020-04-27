Domino’s pledges 100,000 more slices to frontline heroes

Domino’s Pizza Group, the nation’s best loved pizza company, has pledged a further 100,000 slices of pizza to frontline workers as part of their on-going partnership with Feed The Heroes.

Domino’s first partnered with Feed The Heroes four weeks ago, delivering 100,000 free slices of pizza to frontline workers both through the organisation, and directly to Garda stations, hospitals, fire units, hostels, homeless shelters, testing centres and vulnerable people within their local communities.

From Monday, 27 April until Sunday, 17 May, Domino’s is proud to deliver a further 100,000 slices of pizza to essential workers up and down the country.

Feed The Heroes comprises of a group of volunteers supporting Ireland’s healthcare teams, connecting the dots between frontline workers, donors and Ireland’s food industry. Money raised through a GoFundMe page pays for meals for frontline workers, however Domino’s donates each pizza completely free of charge.

Cian O’Flaherty, Feed The Heroes Co-Founder, said: “We are blown away by the support from Domino’s and really appreciate their backing for Feed The Heroes' mission. A pizza makes a really positive impact on teams under pressure and we know it gives a lift to everyone at a very difficult time. These deliveries help to sustain critical frontline workers and lets them know how much we appreciate everything they’re doing. Thanks to Domino’s we can continue to have an impact through this very difficult time."

Clyde Jamison, Domino’s Country Lead for Ireland, said: “We’re proud of all our franchisees and their teams and how generously they have reacted to the pandemic we all face. Domino’s is at the heart of many communities across Ireland and we’re in a great position to deliver hot food, contact-free, to those who need it most.

"We’re now working closely with our partners at Feed The Heroes to deliver a further 100,000 slices of pizza to those on the frontline. We may not be saving lives, but we’re proud to play a small part in the national effort by feeding our communities and helping the nation stay safe at home.”