Domino’s now has a contactless Click & Collect service in stores

Pizza lovers, we have some wonderful news for you! Domino’s, the nation’s best loved pizza will offer a contact free Click & Collect service from 19 stores across Ireland.

Customers can now place their Click & Collect orders via the Domino’s app or website. Domino’s will send customers a text as soon as the pizza is in the oven so they can pick it up once it’s freshly baked. The text will include instructions on the contact free collection process for each store.

Clyde Jamison, Domino’s Country Lead for Ireland, said: “We understand the trust our customers place in us to make safe, freshly prepared pizza. Domino’s take this responsibility incredibly seriously. All of our stores already follow strict food safety and hygiene procedures. We’re confident this process will add to the rigorous measures we have undertaken to ensure the health and safety of our team members and customers.

Domino’s has been operating as a cashless, contact free delivery service since Friday, March 13. The Click & Collect contact free collection service will be available from 19 select stores from Monday, May 25.

To find out where the service is available, customers are advised to check the local store on www.dominos.ie or the Domino’s app.