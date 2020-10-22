Domino’s has taken its much-loved cookie to the next level with the new flavour

With the clocks about to go back and the night’s drawing in, Domino’s, the nation’s best loved pizza company, has baked the perfect winter warmer with the launch of its delicious new Choc Orange Cookies.

Domino’s has taken its much-loved cookie recipe to the next level with the new Choc Orange range, loaded with moreish choc chunks and gooey ‘melt-in-the-middle’ chocolate orange centre.

Available from today and delivered nationwide in boxes of four, these new indulgent sweet treats can be ordered in store or online via the Domino’s app.

Josh Engleman, Domino's Melt-In-The-Middle Maestro said: “Who doesn’t love a Domino's cookie as a sweet treat after a delicious piping hot pizza? Well, we've been working hard on bringing another crowd pleaser to the menu and we're delighted to introduce the new Choc Orange Cookies.

"After listening to our legions of loyal fans, the smart cookies back at Domino's HQ kitchen spent months carefully testing and trialling dozens of different recipes to ensure we create the ultimate dessert. We're sure our new melt-in-the-middle delights are the perfect way to warm any winter evening."

Fans of the much-loved brand were out in force on social media to express their delight "game changer" said one and "OMG! must get some!".

Some were less than impressed preferring the original but "I’d give them a go but the originals are unbeatable".

Domino’s Choc Orange Cookies are available in stores across Ireland now and can be ordered via the app and online on www.dominos.ie.