Dominic West to play The Crown’s final Prince Charles

In an ironic twist of fate, Dominic West (51) has been tipped to play Prince Charles in the final seasons of Netflix's The Crown, during the era in which Charles split from his wife, Princess Diana, and pursued an explosive love affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles.

While West is renowned for his roles in The Affair and The Wire, most recently he's been making headlines for being caught kissing 31-year-old actress, Lily James, before returning home to his wife.

Photographs recently emerged on October 12, showing married Dominic kissing his former co-star, Lily James. However, the actor was keen to show paparazzi that all was well in his marriage, as he left a note out on his front lawn, which read, "Our marriage is strong, and we are very much still together. Thank you".

While Dominic's new role on The Crown has yet to be confirmed, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor is in final talks with show producers.

The final two seasons of this hit historical drama series, will take us into the 1990's and early 2000's. If this deal is to be secured, Dominic will be taking over from Josh O'Connor, who plays the Duke of Wales in seasons three and four.

Other cast members confirmed for the final seasons include Elizabeth Debecki, who will play the iconic Princess Diana, Imelda Staunton who will take over as Queen Elizabeth, Lesley Manville will portray Princess Margaret and Jonathan Pryce will star as Prince Phillip.

With seasons five and six still so far away though, at least we can be at ease knowing that season four will be with us in a matter of weeks, hitting the streaming servince on November 14.